BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton Rumble Ponies fans received shocking news on Wednesday as the team announced the departure of beloved General Manager John “JB” Bayne.

Bayne, who has served as the General Manager of the New Yorks Mets Double-A affiliate since 2016, has stepped down from his role with the team. Bayne has played a significant role in the revival of baseball in Binghamton, especially in the 2023 season as the Ponies saw a 52% increase in attendance.

“We are grateful for the many contributions JB made over the years to make professional baseball in Binghamton thrive,” said David Sobotka, Binghamton Rumble Ponies President in a statement, “and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Richard Tylicki, a longtime member of the organization, has assumed the role of Acting General Manager while the team searches for a permanent successor.

The Rumble Ponies are set to open their 2024 season on April 5 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Mirabito Stadium.