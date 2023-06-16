ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – We are just days away from the first round of the 2023 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

The field for next week’s tournament has been released, with many familiar faces returning, but 1 notable name will not be playing in the tournament.

Horseheads native and local fan favorite, Joey Sindelar, will not be in this year’s field, but not to worry, the Southern Tier’s favorite golfer will still be at En-Joie Golf Course next week, as he will play in the Pro-Am on Wednesday and Thursday.

Returning to the field will be the reigning champion, Padraig Harrington who is back to defend his title.