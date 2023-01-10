BINGHAMTON, NY – Local fans of the Jim Rome Show are in mourning as the sports talk radio program has gone off the air with the demise of WYOS.

Townsquare Media, which has its local offices in downtown Binghamton, shut down the 1360 AM frequency on December 28th.

Local General Manager Mary Beth Walsh tells NewsChannel 34 that the CBS Sports Radio format was not supported by local advertising.

The 1360 frequency’s history dates back to the founding of WKOP in 1947.

WKOP experienced a series of format and ownership changes over the years, but is perhaps best remembered as a country music station.

Following the Jim Rome Show from noon to 3, CBS Sports Radio has been running the Maggie and Perloff Show for the past year.

Co-host Maggie Gray is a Binghamton native.

Fans of Rome, known affectionately as clones, will need to stream the radio broadcast or watch the TV simulcast on the CBS Sports Network which Spectrum customers can find at channel 315.