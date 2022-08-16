BINGHAMTON, NY – Temple Concord in Binghamton is hosting the only face to face debate between the candidates in the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat Wednesday evening.

Democrats Leslie Danks Burke and Lea Webb will debate from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. in the social hall of Temple Concord at 9 Riverside Drive.



NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke will serve as the moderator.



Danks Burke is a lawyer and political activist from Ithaca.



Webb is a former Binghamton City Councilwoman and works as a Diversity Education Coordinator at Binghamton University.



The debate will be available over Zoom.



The primary is Tuesday August 23rd.

Former Binghamton Mayor Rich David is the Republican candidate for the new 52nd which now includes Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Broome County urban core.