BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Forum Theatre and JS Touring announced today that comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform two shows at the Forum on May 5th at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

He will be performing his newest stand-up routine.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday March 24th at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com an at the Mirabito Box Office located in the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.