Jeff Gural, Tioga Downs donate $100,000 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier and Tioga Downs Casino Resort teamed up Monday morning to provide 5,000 ham dinners with all of the fixings for families facing food insecurity across the Southern Tier.

Tioga Downs Casino Resort owner Jeff Gural handed a $100,000 check to Food Bank of the Southern Tier President & CEO, Natasha Thompson Monday morning at a press event.

. @tiogadowns teaming up with the @FoodBankSTier to donate $100,000 this morning. Today’s donation will help 5,000 families across the Southern Tier enjoy an Easter ham dinner with all of the fixings. @WETM18News will have the full story tonight at 6! pic.twitter.com/wHPHy6If9i — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) March 8, 2021

Gural says, “It’s a good feeling that 5,000 people will celebrate Easter courtesy of Tioga Downs and the Food Bank. I believe in giving back and hopefully things will get back to normal. In 2019 we were able to donate over $1 million to local non-profits, so I’m hoping we can resume that once things get back to normal”.

The 5,000 ham dinners with fixings will be distributed through Broome, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, and Tompkins Counties.

“Even after being closed for months, like so many of our partners, Tioga Downs Casino

Resort has used creative ways to support our community. Because of their longstanding

support of our Turkey Drive, it seemed like a great fit for them to partner with us in

providing Easter meals. Especially, after receiving 4,284 ham dinner requests from our

agency partners. Their commitment to our friends and neighbors is incredibly inspiring,”

said Natasha Thompson, Food Bank President & CEO.

“We are grateful for the generosity of Jeff and the Tioga Downs team. This donation will

provide 50 more families with a holiday dinner, that we wouldn’t be able to serve

otherwise,“ remarked Renee Spear, Executive Director at Catholic Charities

Tompkins/Tioga.