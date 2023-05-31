GREAT BEND, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – After years in the making, Matthews Auto Group officially cut the ribbon at its newest location in Great Bend.

The Matthews Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Warehouse is a 25,000 square foot sales and service facility, with one of only two Jeep obstacle courses in the entire state.

The obstacle course is meant to show potential Jeep buyers the vehicle’s off-road capabilities, traversing rocks, hills, ramps and more.

CEO Rob Matthews says the dealership originally opened in 2020 but had to close due to the pandemic.

He says this location is very special to his family, since their first dealership was a Chrysler Plymouth store in 1973. He thanked his staff for their hard work.

Matthews says, “You’re set perfectly, you can serve the southern New York, Northern PA. You’re going to become the main Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for sixty miles. I just can’t thank you enough from myself, from my family, from our team, this meant a lot to us and you couldn’t have done a better job.”

The grand opening celebration will continue throughout June, with weekly prize drawings, and discounts of up to $6,000 on new vehicles, and $500 off used.

Matthews says that a special allocation of Jeeps and Rams were secured, and inventory is at an all-time high.

The new warehouse is located at 447 River Lane in Great Bend.