JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – If you want to see, want to see them dancing, Johnson City High School is presenting the musical adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid this weekend.

This morning, the cast had a dress rehearsal in front of JC’s elementary school students.

Genavieve Kilgalon plays the antagonist Ursula and says that for those who are familiar with the movie, but not the musical, the show lets you learn and see more of your favorite characters.

Ursula in the Little Mermaid, Genavieve Kilgalon says, “They’re so interactive with the musical, and they’re always laughing and having fun. When I was little, when I would watch, I’m like, oh my gosh, this is so cool I want to do this, so I’m hoping that they think the same thing, and I just think that’s the best part of it, the magic of it.”

Both Friday and Saturday, the performances start at 7 p.m. and there will be a 3 o’clock matinee on Sunday, 3/12.

If you pre-order your tickets, they are $9 for adults and $8 for seniors; if not, they are $10 at the door.

You can pre-order your tickets here.