JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, the Johnson City Senior Center celebrated its 40th anniversary, and also unveiled a new tribute to the former Binghamton Triplets baseball team.

The senior center is located where Johnson Field once was.

George F. Johnson commissioned the stadium back in 1913 and it was torn down in 1968 to make way for Route 17.

Now, in the senior center’s parking lot, you can stand on the exact spot where home plate used to be.

The Broome County Historical Society donated the home plate marker, along with a traditional blue and gold New York State marker along North Broad Street.

Former Broome County Historian Gerry Smith says that every year, the Triplets played an exhibition game against the Yankees, so you can stand exactly where the greats once played.

Former Broome County Historian, Gerry Smith says, “And if we can get people here they’ll realize what a sense of history this place has. I mean they’re walking amidst the same places that Whitey Ford and Babe Ruth, and Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio walked at one time in their life. And its something that you can’t find in most other places around here.”

Diana Munson, the widow of Yankees catcher Thurman Munson was the guest speaker for the official unveiling last week.

She drove from Ohio to be in attendance.

Legendary Yankees catcher Thurman Munson played for the Triplets during their last season, before getting called up to the big leagues.