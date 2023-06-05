JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Friends, family, and members of the Chenango Valley community showed out in numbers to pay their respects.

McCloe, commonly referred to as Jake Boss, was naturally athletic, loved his family and many friends, and was known as the coolest kid in school.

He played on CV’s varsity football and wrestling teams while maintaining an honor roll standing.

His acting parents Nate and Tory Brown say that McCloe was in a position to graduate early.

Acting parents Nate and Tory Brown says, “I just love going to his wrestling tournaments with him. His football games too, he loved his football games. We couldn’t wait for him to graduate. He had one more year.”

They say that Jakob wasn’t walking on the tracks themselves, he was walking on the shoulder and got clipped as the train went by.

The family invites anyone who knew Jakob to write a loving message on the outside of his casket.

The funeral arrangements are provided by Hopler and Eschbach Funeral Home.

Viewing hours run until 7 p.m. this evening. The funeral service will be held tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Two Rivers Church in JC.