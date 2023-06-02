HILLCREST, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The funeral for the Chenango Valley student killed in a train accident will be on Tuesday.

17-year-old Jakob McCloe, AKA, Jake Boss, a Port Crane resident, was struck and killed by a train on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks near Crocker Hill Road on Tuesday.

A police investigation revealed that McCloe was wearing noise cancelling headphones and was unable to hear the train approaching.

A memorial was held at Chenango Bridge Park where friends and family gathered and released Chinese lanterns into the sky in his honor.

McCloe was on the school’s football and wrestling teams while maintaining honor roll.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Two Rivers Church in Johnson City.

A Go Fund Me to help pay for the funeral expenses has already raised over $10,000 in two days.

