UPDATE: Authorities do not know why a Binghamton man charged with murder died inside the Broome County Jail on Friday November 4.



30 year-old Mitchell Lindow was found dead in his bunk at 7 a.m. as corrections officers were conducting their standard head count.



According to Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder, Lindow was being housed in the K-dorm, a converted gymnasium inside the facility, because the pod that includes his usual jail cell is getting new carpeting.



Harder says officers witnessed Lindow getting out of his bunk at 3:30 a.m. on Friday to use the bathroom and get a drink of water.



Fellow inmates testified that he ate food as usual the evening before and Harder says he had no known medical issues.



He says an autopsy conducted on Friday did not determine a cause of death.



Preliminary drug screenings did not reveal any drugs in his system, however a more in-depth screening is being conducted.



Harder says there was no indication of suicide.



Lindow was being held on a first-degree murder charge for the stabbing death of 36 year-old David Royes on December 2, 2021.



According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, Lindow stabbed Royes multiple times while robbing the victim’s apartment at 110 Main Street in Binghamton shortly after 9 a.m.



Lindow was later tracked to an address on nearby Asbury Court and arrested.



Back in May, Lindow was also charged with aggravated harassment after tossing what he said was urine at a female corrections officer.

An obituary for Lindow was posted to the Dignity Memorial website over the weekend with Friday, November 4, 2022, listed as the date of his death.



