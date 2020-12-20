Ithaca Police Department responded to reports of shots fired

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

Ithaca, N.Y. (WETM) – According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers responded to several different reports of shots fired in the Spencer Rd traffic circle, near Park St. at around 9:58 Friday night.

Officers interviewed several residents in the 100 block of Park St. that reporting hearing gunshots, upon arrival.

Little to no details were given by witnesses that heard shots being fired.

At this time no suspect has been arrested and no victims have been located.

IPD is asking anyone that may have information about this incident or anyone who was a witness to this incident to contact the Ithaca Police Department.