MORRIS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Investigators are investigating the discovery of unidentified human remains in Otsego County.

The New York State Police report that Troopers are investigating the remains of an adult female discovered in a remote location in the town of Morris, Otsego County. The remains are those of an adult female, approximately 4’9″- 4’11” in height. The woman was wearing Adidas brand jogging pans, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Investigators also located an adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace.

Ring with heart provided by NYSP Boots provided by NYSP Gold Necklace provided by NYSP

The New York State Police are seeking to identify the woman so that her family can be notified and any potential crime can be investigated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New York State Police at 607-561-7400 and reference case #10972590.