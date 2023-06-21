SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Contradictory to their name, Boys World consist of five women.

Lilian, Queenie, Makhyli, Olivia and Elana make up the group that came together via the internet back in 2019.

Their first single, “Girlfriends,” was released in 2020, and their most recent album, “me, my girls & I,” is set to be released Friday, June 23.

The girls have gained a fandom of over two million followers on TikTok and 50 million streams.

“Their R&B influenced Pop sound draws inspiration from Britney Spears, The Cure, Doja Cat and others,” said the New York State Fair press office.

Boys World will take the Suburban Park Stage at the New York State Fair at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

“This summer, the Great New York State Fair is the place to be to sing along with a selection of ‘Greatest Hits’ – and hits that are still in the making – from every decade going back to the 1960s,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

Access to all acts and performances in the Chevrolet Music Series is included with Fair admission. Admission tickets – which will go on sale online in a few weeks – are $6 for adults, and free for those who are 65 years and older, or 12 years and younger.