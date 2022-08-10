VESTAL NY, (WIVT/WBGH)- Students at Kopernik Observatory and Science Center spoke via HAM radio to the International Space Station today.

Astronaut and pilot of the SpaceX Crew 4 mission, Bob Hines, took some time to speak with the 5th and 6th graders, and answer their questions on the process of becoming an astronaut.

Over fifteen students were able to have their questions answered by Hines in the time that the space station was in range of the observatory.

Executive Director Drew Deskur stated, “We also talked about satellites and radio communication, and using the HAM radio station we have here at Kopernik, we were actually able to have our students talk directly through Kopernik’s radio station to the HAM radio station on the ISS as it was flying by at 17,500 miles per hour”.

For more information on upcoming events at Kopernik Observatory, visit their website here.