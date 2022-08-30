BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton City School District is scheduling additional public forums as it continues to mull over whether to close one of its elementary schools.

The school board launched a feasibility study last year to assess both the conditions of its current school buildings as well as enrollment trends.



The district recently sent a mailer out to city residents outlining five potential scenarios, all of which include either closing or rebuilding Roosevelt Elementary on the Northside which the district says is in deteriorating condition.



The mailer also indicates that the district’s enrollment declined by 885 students from 2000 to 2018.



One option is to close Roosevelt and redistribute its students among the other six elementaries.



Another is to rebuild Roosevelt and continue with seven K through 5 schools.



The other three options involve rebuilding Roosevelt, and once its complete, closing either Wilson, Jefferson or Mann.



The board held several informational forums in June following a public outcry that not enough information about the feasibility study had been shared.



And school board members decided to postpone any decision until more stakeholder feedback was collected.



Four additional community forums have been scheduled: September 14th at MacArthur, September 27th at the First Ward Senior Center, September 29th at Carlisle Hills Apartments and October 3rd at the NoMa Community Center on Walnut Street.



Each forum will run from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.



There’s more information about the feasibility study on the district’s website.