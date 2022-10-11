BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 7th, a 34-year-old male inmate at the Broome County Jail did not respond to calls to come out of his cell.

An on-duty corrections officer responded to the male’s cell to determine why he was not responding.

The corrections officer found the inmate lying on the floor of the cell, unresponsive. He was not breathing and had no pulse. The officer immediately called for assistance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, responding officers and nursing staff performed CPR, provided oxygen, and administered multiple doses of NARCAN to the inmate.

After several minutes, the inmate began breathing and regained consciousness.

He was transported by Superior Ambulance to Wilson Hospital for further medical attention.

The Sheriff’s Office determined that the male inmate had suffered a fentanyl overdose. The incident is still under investigation.