OTSEGO COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Oneonta woman incarcerated at the Otsego County Jail has been arrested for allegedly throwing excrement on corrections officers.

42 year-old Bobbi Jo Worden is charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office says Worden intentionally threw the contents of her toilet bowl at guards on two separate occasions.

The officers were treated at Bassett Hospital.

Sheriff Richard Devlin, Jr. applauded the officers involved and used the incident to remind the public of the dangers that staff at the jail face every day.