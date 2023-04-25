BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Sunday, April 23rd, at approximately 8:23 a.m., the Broome County Emergency Services Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive infant child on Stuyvesant Street in Binghamton.

Binghamton Police responded to the scene alongside Binghamton Fire medics.

The child was quickly transported to Wilson Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

BPD could not provide any more information as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who knows anything is encouraged to contact the the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.