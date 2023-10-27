TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re back in the kitchen with CCE and today’s recipe showcases how in just a few minutes, you can turn broccoli and whatever you have in your pantry, into a healthy and tasty dish.

Nutrition Educator Kathleen Cook is preparing Lemon Broccoli with Couscous.

Cook says that broccoli is a cold weather crop, so this is one of the best times of year to buy it and eat it.

She says this dish is high in fiber, vitamins K and C, and includes nutrients that prevent neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s.

She says it’s a straightforward dish that can be whipped up in a matter of minutes, and you can always add or subtract to it to fit your preference.

Nutrition Educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension, Kathleen Cook says, “If you wanted to boost the nutrition a little bit more yet, there is some protein both in the couscous and the broccoli, but if you add maybe a can of white beans to it, you get what’s called a complete protein. So then you have the grain and the beans together and so you could actually make this like a main dish.”

Cook says that the less that you cook broccoli, the better it is.

She says you can find fresh broccoli and most of the ingredients at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market on Front Street.