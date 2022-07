JOHNSON CITY, NY – An illegal tire dump has sprung up alongside the Susquehanna River in Johnson City.

9 used tires are piled a few feet from the Susquehanna as it flows under the Route 201 bridge.



The riverbank is part of a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation fishing and boating access site.



A viewer who brought his boat to the access notified NewsChannel 34 of the dump.



We’ve contacted the DEC for comment and are awaiting a response.