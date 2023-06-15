BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) 2 illegal pot shops in Binghamton were raided by the state on Wednesday.

The Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance visited Green Magic on Henry Street across from Mirabito Stadium and Takeoff 2 on Chenango Street yesterday and issued notices of violation against both businesses.



The signs on the windows say the stores have been ordered to stop illegal activity and that illicit cannabis has been seized.



The black market stores are often referred to as “sticker shops” as they commonly sell a trivial item, such as a sticker, at a high price and then give customers marijuana as a gift.



These illicit stores have proliferated across New York, trying to exploit what they saw as a loophole in New York’s marijuana laws that allows people to give cannabis to each other.



The state has issued numerous rulings banning the practice and sent cease-and-desist letters to the sticker shops.



OCM says the marijuana sold at these illegal shops has not been tested for safety and undermines the fledgling legal market which the state is struggling to get up and running.



3 shops in Ithaca were also issued violations Wednesday.



All of the stores now face a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge who could impose a $10,000 per day fine for selling marijuana illegally.