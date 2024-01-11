BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Police say multiple illegal weapons and drugs were found during a search of a Northside Binghamton home earlier this week.

Broome County’s Special Investigation Unit Task Force raided 435 Chenango Street on Tuesday.

Officers allegedly recovered two loaded handguns, plus an AK47 style handgun.

Along with two rifles, thousands of rounds of ammunition, three high-capacity magazines, and over five ounces of heroin and four ounces of fentanyl pills.

Police arrested 44-year-old Luis Ruiz and 42-year-old Rasheda Crowder.

Mayor Jared Kraham praised the officers for the bust.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham says, “We have the best team in history assembled to tear down those drug trafficking rings, get illegal firearms off our streets. They are dogged, they are organized and they are using all of the resources that the collective folks at this podium have allocated to make sure we’re fighting crime in our community.”

Both Ruiz and Crowder were charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.