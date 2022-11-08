TOWN OF UNION, NY – Demolition of one of Broome County’s greatest eyesores, and most historic locations, is underway.



Crews from Gorick Construction began the process of tearing down the former IBM Country Club Tuesday morning.



It’s making way for a new affordable housing project that will be built by Conifer and LeChase.



The developers plan to build a 75 unit affordable housing complex aimed at working families making 30% to 90% of the area median income.



Conifer’s proposal estimates the cost of the development at between $12 million and $15 million.



It plans to apply for affordable housing tax credits from the New York State Office of Homes and Community Renewal.



The 3 story apartment complex will be fully A-D-A compliant and offer a mix of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments.



Plus there will be green space developed into a park and play space.



Broome County and the Town of Union have pledged up to a combined $2 million in grant funding to assist with the remediation and demolition along with other site work.



The existing sprawling complex was built onto the original Crocker Homestead that local preservationists had fought to save.



It was built by one of our area’s earliest European settlers, Ezekiel Crocker and his son Oliver beginning in 1799.



The brick structure was originally used as a tavern and an inn along with the family home.



The Agency, which is overseeing the project, determined that years of vandalism and neglect made the building beyond the point of salvaging.



However, it is planning to invite members of the community to take a brick from the old building as a memento sometime in the future.



Groundbreaking for the housing project is expected to take place in late spring of next year.