UPDATE: Additional information about board members resigning and statements from IBM and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo added below.

ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The IBM History & Heritage Collection, which was given to the Endicott History & Heritage Center, is being packed up on Monday so that it can be given back to IBM.

Movers were in the facility today cataloguing and wrapping the more than 500 items for transport to Poughkeepsie on Tuesday.

Ted Warner, President of the Old Village of Union Historical Society which operates the Endicott History Center, tells NewsChannel 34 that it’s a very depressing day.

The collection, which covers the history of what was once the world’s largest corporation, was transferred to the History Center on Washington Avenue 9 years ago when IBM was downsizing on the Huron Campus.

IBM traces its origins to Endicott and once employed thousands of workers in Greater Binghamton.

Warner says the board of the Historical Society decided several months ago to return the collection to IBM because of financial reasons.

However, the board was bitterly divided over the decision with 6 members resigning in protest.



One of them, Marlene Yacos, who also served as the museum’s executive director for the past 9 years, says Warner and his allies on the board spearheaded the decision to return the collection.

Warner says the board wants to rent out the first floor of the building, which it owns, in an effort to raise additional money to support the remaining exhibits related to the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company, the villages of Endicott and Union and the U-E School District on the second floor of the building.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo has been working with the board to find a new local home for the collection and says she remains committed to the effort.

Lupardo released the following statement on Monday:

“I’m not surprised that almost half the Board of the OVUHS resigned in protest over the decision to return the historic “IBM Collection” back to the company. Many of us offered the kind of support and resources needed to prevent this from happening. Unfortunatley, the other Board members chose instead to give back almost everything on the first floor of the Endicott History and Heritage Museum. Sadly, I have learned that the collection will be leaving in the very near future. IBM is aware, however, that we want to find a new location in the community where this invaluable collection can be seen and appreciated.”

A spokesman for IBM says the collection will remain in storage in Poughkeepsie as a new site in Greater Binghamton is sought to display it.

He says it was not IBM’s decision to move the exhibit and the company would have preferred that it remain in Endicott.