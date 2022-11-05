VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York Dental Group in Vestal is hosting a personal hygiene item drive for a local residential facility.

New York Dental is collecting donations of items such as shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine products, tissues, hand sanitizer, and shaving cream just to name a few.

New York Dental says that they will match 100% of all of the donations received. There is a donation box inside the reception area of the office.

The inspiration for the drive came from an employee who has a local relative living in a low-income elderly facility. She says that many of the residents cannot afford basic hygiene products.

Dental Assistant at New York Dental Group Caitlyn Cass says, “Now, it’s not necessarily her, but it’s definitely a lot of the other residents that don’t have family around, maybe low-income, and they just kind of have to work with what they can get from the pantry people. So, I hope it’s going to be helpful.”

The organization is aiming to hand deliver at least 100 hygiene kits to local residents.

The dental office is also partnering with Catholic Charities to hold canned foods drive. Every non-perishable item that you donate enters you into a raffle for a chance to win whitening trays and an electric toothbrush.

The winners of the raffle will be announced on the group’s Facebook page on November 18th.

Donations for both of the drives will be accepted up until November 15th.

New York Dental Group’s offices are located at 4501 Vestal Parkway East.