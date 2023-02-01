BINGHAMTON, NY – Two local engineering firms with decades of experience are joining forces.

HUNT Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors and Landscape Architects has acquired Shumaker Consulting Engineering and Land Surveying.



HUNT says the purchase will allow the firm to expand its full-service consulting and design services as well as its footprint.



HUNT has offices in Horseheads, Rochester and Towanda, Pennsylvania, while Shumaker had locations in Binghamton and Albany.



Founded in 1973, HUNT is celebrating its 50th anniversary while Shumaker traces its history back to 1956.



Shumaker expects its employees to continue on with HUNT.