BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – September is Hunger Action Month, and the Nexstar Media Group is highlighting the the importance of having access to healthy food.

Greater Good Grocery is a non-profit grocery store on the first floor of the Canal Plaza complex at 435 State Street in Binghamton.



Being a non-profit, once operating costs are met, any profits from the store go back into the community through the grocery’s parent organization, the Broome County Council of Churches.



Food banks are struggling to keep up with an increasing demand.



In a survey of Feeding America’s network of food banks, nearly 70% reported that they expect to spend more money in 2023 than this past year.



The general manager of Greater Good, Kinya Middleton says that the the store feels more like a community compared to other grocers in the area.

General Manager at Greater Good Grocery, Kinya Middleton says, “It’s an experience. I have been in customer service, and I can say for my employees that we go above and beyond. So, it’s not just a grocery store, like we really care about every single person that walks in here because we are a smaller store.”

Starting on December 1st, the Double Up program provides those who use SNAP benefits with a dollar-for-dollar match to encourage the purchase of locally grown produce.



Double Up matches the value of SNAP dollars spent on produce, which goes up to $20 a day.



On the last Wednesday of each month, Greater Good offers free produce day.



To find out more, visit https://greatergoodgrocery.org/