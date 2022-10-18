SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Hundreds of union members are picketing and holding a strike outside of their local offices to address the company’s lack of dignity and respect.

Roughly 700 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers from District 15 are on strike to demand a fair contract at Amphenol Aerospace in Sidney. The focus of the strike is to better members’ contracts to include adequate paid sick leave, lower medical costs, essential pay from the pandemic, and to eliminate the two-tier wage system, so every worker is paid the same wage for the same job.

The strike began this past Saturday, and the Business Representative for the union, Kevin Weidman says that the company had presented the negotiators with an adjusted contract, but that 87% of members were not content with the changes and decided to strike.

Business Representative of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Kevin Weidman says, “It’s like any other family right, we’ve had some hiccups, we’ve had some disagreements. We’re settling those now; I know that the company is open to having these conversations. We’re going to be meeting with them again this afternoon to start making that progress, and I think coming out of that meeting will really tell us where we go in the future.”

District 15 is one of the largest districts in the union, representing approximately 19,000 active and retired members.

Amphenol released a statement in response to the strike, saying, “while we were surprised and disappointed that union members voted against the recommendation of their bargaining committee, we are committed to immediately working to negotiate a reasonable resolution.”

Weidman told NewsChannel 34 that following a meeting with the company this afternoon, negotiations were accepted, and union members will have a chance to vote on the new contract 1 p.m. tomorrow at General Clinton Park in Bainbridge.