(WETM) — Have you noticed fireflies in your backyard? The Firefly Watch Community Science Project wants to hear all about them.

Mass Audubon’s Firefly Watch project is charting firefly populations across North America. Anyone on the continent can participate in this project by observing one location (like your backyard or a nearby field) for just 10 minutes every week. Even if your backyard doesn’t have fireflies, Mass Audubon would still like to hear from you. Firefly season starts at the end of June and ends in August, so now is the perfect time to start watching!

To participate in the Firefly Watch, count the number of flashing fireflies you see over the course of 10 minutes in three separate 10-second periods. The number of flashing patterns needs to be counted as well. You don’t need to time the flashes; just make a note of how many different patterns you see. Different species of fireflies have different flash patterns, so this information is very useful.

If there aren’t any fireflies, this should be recorded as well. Mass Audubon says it should only take a minute to be able to tell that your yard doesn’t have any fireflies. You’ll also need to record some details about the environment of your location, including the temperature, precipitation, habitat type, and more.

The firefly observation form, submission directions, and more information can be found on this webpage. Any questions that come up during your observation can be emailed to fireflywatch@massaudubon.org.