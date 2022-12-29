(WIVT/WBGH) – Now that we have tied the bow on Christmas, and are wrapping up the holiday season, it’s almost time to tear down the decorations until the same time next year.

Debra Smith is the Director of Solid Waste Management at the Broome County Landfill and says that they see an increase in residential recycling during, and after the holiday season.

If you’re looking to get rid of your live Christmas tree, you can take it to the Broome County Landfill, or any of the designated drop off locations throughout the county.

Smith says that artificial trees can just get thrown in the trash, but that it’s important to recycle live trees, as the landfill uses them as compost material.

Director of Solid Waste Management at the Broome County Landfill Debra Smith says, “If somebody chooses to do that, we ask them just to make sure that there’s no ornaments on it, all decorations is off, no tinsel, because we do use those trees and place them into our yard waste area, and then we do compost that material once we have enough of it to do so.”

You must be a Broome County to drop off a tree and before you do, make sure that there are no remaining decorations, including tinsel, ornaments, or lights.

To have the tree picked up from your house, call your local hauler either through your municipality, or a private contractor.

If you are struggling to get in contact with a hauler, you can call the Broome County Landfill at 763-4450.

Smith also reminds residents that they can take as much compost as they want from the landfill, as long as they show up with their own container and are loading the material themselves.