N.Y. (WETM) — June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month, and the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection has released a guide to help protect senior citizens from scams.

“Older adults are a vital part of our families and communities, and unfortunately this beloved population is also often the target of scammers and abusers,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “Our Division of Consumer Protection wants to help you protect your older adult family members and friends, and these tips will help you spot a scam or abusive situation and stop it before it causes irreparable harm.”

Scammers target senior citizens because they are seen as vulnerable and assumed to have cash readily available. Scams targeting the elderly are becoming more common and sophisticated. The Division of Consumer Protection released a list of common scams to look out for in its guide.

A few common scams involve scammers pretending that the person they’re calling or emailing is entitled to something free. This includes saying the person won prizes through a sweepstake, can get free medical devices, or is entitled to free grant money. The scammer uses ruses like this to obtain credit card or banking information and the victim’s address.

Scammers are also known to impersonate government officials. Scammers sometimes pretend to be from the IRS and demand payment for overdue taxes or else the victim will be arrested. Another scam involves the scammer pretending to be a police officer or a court official. In these cases, the scammer will tell the victim that they missed jury duty and have to pay a fine to avoid being arrested.

A well-known scam that has been around for some time is known as a grandparent scam. Scammers will call or email an elderly person pretending to be the person’s grandchild. They pretend to be in some sort of trouble and ask the victim for money. When calling, the scammer will avoid using identifying information and introduce themselves as “your favorite grandson/granddaughter” or something similar.

Some scammers take advantage of recent deaths. Scammers sometimes send emails pretending to inform recipients of an upcoming funeral or memorial ceremony for a deceased loved one. If the recipient clicks the link in the email, harmful software will be installed onto their computer and be used to steal personal information. Other times scammers will steal the identities of recently deceased people to open accounts, take loans, and receive benefits or tax refunds.

Now that you know what to look out for, there are some steps you can take to avoid falling victim to these scams. It’s important to resist the urge to act immediately when you receive an alarming or dramatic call. Make sure you can verify the person calling’s identity. If the person is pretending to be a relative, ask them a question a stranger couldn’t answer. You should also verify any information they give with a family member.

Never send cash, gift cards, or money transfers to people that contact you over the phone or email. Money given over the phone can’t be retrieved and is gone forever. Personal information and banking information should never be given over the phone or by email either. If someone calls asking you to log into your bank accounts online, they could be monitoring your screen.

Remember that no one will ever call or email you to give away money or other free products. You never have to pay someone to get more money in return, either. The IRS will also never call or email you. The IRS will always make first contact through mail from the USPS. If you do think you could owe money to the IRS, you should call them directly at 800-829-1040.

Scammers can spoof phone numbers, so be wary of any call you get asking for money. If a call feels off in some way there’s a good chance it’s a scam. If you’re suspicious of a phone call, either don’t answer or hang up immediately as soon as you think it could be a scam.

For more information about how to avoid falling victim to scams targeting older people, you can read this brochure from the Department of State. If you think that you or a loved one was targeted by a scam, you can make a consumer complaint online at any time on the Department of State’s website. Complaints can also be made over the phone from 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding state holidays) by calling 1-800-697-1220.