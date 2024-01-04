N.Y. (WETM) — A New Yorker didn’t win the most recent historical Powerball jackpot, but the state’s schools and residents did benefit from the game.

Someone in Michigan got a lucky start to 2024 by winning the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot on New Year’s Day after it had been rolled 35 times without a winner. The jackpot had been growing since someone in Florida won Powerball’s largest-ever jackpot in October and became the game’s fifth-largest jackpot.

According to the New York State Gaming Commission, New Yorkers spent a total of $109.6 million on Powerball tickets since the October win. The profits from these sales raised $38.4 million for New York State schools, and lottery retailers across the state were paid $6.6 million in commissions.

Powerball players in New York didn’t go home empty-handed, either (not all of them, anyway). Between Oct. 14 and Jan. 1, New Yorkers won a total of $10.8 million in prizes of $50,000 or more. One person won $2 million, five people won $1 million, three people won $150,000, five people won $100,000, and 52 people won $50,000.