(WSYR-TV) — The holiday season can be a time of joy and happiness for lots of people, but for seniors, a lot of the time, it can feel lonely.

According to a new survey by MedicareFAQ, seniors are experiencing more loneliness around Christmas time, and for many, this feeling doesn’t go away after the holidays.

Why do seniors feel lonely during the holidays?

In the nationwide survey, over 50% of seniors admitted to feeling lonely during the holiday season because of experiencing social isolation. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social isolation and loneliness can lead to serious public health risks for the elderly, including an increased risk of dementia and premature death.

What contributes to this feeling during the holidays is the fact that one in four seniors won’t get a chance to see family over the holidays, even though 95% of seniors enjoy seeing family. That’s why 66% of seniors say they feel forgotten about during this time of year.

According to the seniors surveyed, 35% mentioned the primary cause of their loneliness was distance from family and friends because 75% wished they saw their families more.

Other causes of loneliness include a lack of social opportunities, which 29% agreed with, and recovering from the loss of a loved one or partner, with 13% of seniors feeling that.

How can seniors battle social isolation and loneliness?

While the feeling of loneliness during the holiday season can be normal, 10% of seniors said they experience those feelings daily.

“As we age, loneliness can lead to mental health complications, such as depression, anxiety, or in some cases, more severe mental health complications. Fortunately, there are several great mental health services available to seniors,” stated MedicareFAQ.

To help with seniors’ feelings of loneliness, MedicareFAQ’s educator Ashlee Zareczny suggests they discuss any mental health concerns with their doctor to figure out the best course of action together.

“After being enrolled for 12 months, Medicare covers an annual wellness check,” said Zareczny, who added that Medicare offers plenty of other coverage to help with your mental health. “These include one depression screening a year, individual and group psychotherapy, and other services such as psychiatric evaluations, so if you need some help, there are people who care. You’re not alone.”

Other things seniors can do to fight loneliness are hiking and walking, cooking, taking care of a pet, and, if they can, spending time with friends and family.

For more information, visit MedicareFAQ’s website.

Methodology

MedicareFAQ surveyed 640 senior citizens in November 2023 about their experience with loneliness, especially during the holiday season. Out of all the respondents, 61% were female and 39% were male. The age range was 65 to 99, with an average age of 70 years old.