Hospitalizations in Broome County are increasing at a concerning rate

NEW YORK, NY – Escalating hospital rates continue to worry Broome County officials, especially as we are in the middle of the holiday season.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said during his briefing today that he expects positive numbers to increase dramatically over the next 2 months.



Hospitalization rates continue to increase at a worrisome level, according to Garnar, as we have more people in the hospital than ever before.



38% of beds in Intensive Care Units in local hospitals are available for new patients, but healthcare workers are getting sick and going into quarantine which puts a strain on those who can remain on duty.



Garnar says workers getting sick has become a serious problem.

“You can have all the beds in the world, but if you don’t have the hospital staff that are there to take care of people, that’s where the issue is. When I talk to the CEOs of the hospitals, that is the issue that they keep bringing up.”

Garnar touched on proposals to bring retired healthcare workers back to assist on dealing with surging numbers.



He says some retired workers may have come back, but he understands why others are concerned about returning.