BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Craft breweries have become a symbol of our region, but there is so many that it almost seems impossible to visit each one.

That’s why Cornell Cooperative Extension and Visit Bing announced the launch of the Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail today at Water Street Brewing Company in Binghamton.

The trail includes 13 locations throughout Broome, Tioga, and Chenango counties.

Visitors on the trail will be able to sample New York State beer, Wine, Spirits, and hard ciders.

It also gives visitors an opportunity to learn about the agricultural practices required to create each beverage.

Assemblyman Joe Angelino says that the trail makes perfect sense with all of the traffic coming through I-88, 86, and 81.

Assemblyman Joe Angelino says, “people are interested in this, agro-tourism its a big deal in upstate New York and its not just, we’re talking today about craft beverages, but people want to see and meet the people who are providing them their food, and this is a great way to do it.”

Those who wish to participate can pick up a trail passport at any of the 13 locations as of September 23rd.

Anyone who visits all 13 stops on the trail can turn in their passport and receive some Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail merchandise.

The 13 participating locations include: