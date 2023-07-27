BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Greater Binghamton needs the public’s help to honor local veterans with a new banner campaign.

The Binghamton Vet Center announced the start of the Greater Binghamton Hometown Heroes.

The initiative will create banners for specific servicemen and women including their name, branch of service, and a photo.

The banners will be displayed on streetlamps around downtown Binghamton starting this upcoming Veteran’s Day.

The director of the Vet Center, Cornell Morris says that many surrounding small towns already have similar initiatives, but Binghamton’s can be bigger and better.

Director of the Binghamton Vet Center, Cornell Morris says, “With our large population, of over 56,000 veterans throughout the Southern Tier. We cover a nine-county area. As far east as Oneonta, as far west as Elmira. And so, this would be just a tremendous undertaking and a great honor that we can do for our veterans.”

Those interested in being a part of the campaign, can serve on the Binghamton Patriot Committee.

Anyone can suggest a veteran for the campaign, whether it be from the past, or someone serving currently.

To be eligible for a banner, you must show proof of service such as a veteran ID, must be a longstanding member of the local community, and must have an honorable or general discharge under honorable conditions.

For more information, call the Vet Center at 722-2393