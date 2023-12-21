ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Students at Homer Brink Elementary in Endwell were taught the basics of American Sign Language and how to sign the lyrics to a Christmas carol.

Mary Ann Stefko is a teacher of the deaf from the Scranton School of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children.

She was invited to host an engaging assembly to teach the basics of ASL to the students, and to send a video of all of the Homer Brink kids signing to her students back in Scranton.

Stefko says that she always starts with teaching the alphabet, because then you can at least introduce yourself, and spell words out letter by letter.

During the assembly, she taught the kids how to sign Jingle Bells and everyone was singing and signing in unison.

Teacher of the Deaf, Mary Ann Stefko says, “And something that they can do at home, they can do with families. They might sign it out in the community and somebody who utilizes sign language might be there. And again, making that connection, making everybody feel included and apart of everything, that’s what you want. Not only at the holidays but all the time.”

Stefko says that the Scranton School of the Deaf is bolstering its outreach efforts to spread more awareness about hearing differences, ASL, and other communication options.