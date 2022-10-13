BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has run out of places for the homeless to stay.

Carole Coppens, Executive Director of the YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County, confirms to NewsChannel 34 that Greater Binghamton has been facing a crisis for some time, with all of the shelters and backup hotels full and not accepting additional people.



The YWCA operates an emergency shelter for women and children and the organization is a stakeholder in the Southern Tier Homeless Coalition.



Typically when the shelters fill up, the Broome County Department of Social Services will contract with some local hotels to provide temporary shelter.



However, Coppens says those hotels are now full as well and have been for some time.



When asked about the looming cold weather, Coppens says homelessness is year-round and that there’s never a good time to be unhoused.