Hollie Levine sworn in as Family Court Judge

NEW YORK – Broome County’s newest Family Court Judge is being sworn in and starts her new job on Monday.

Hollie Levine took the oath of office today in a virtual ceremony with her husband by her side.

Speakers addressed what Levine will bring to the position, noting her 35 years of experience in related fields.



Hundreds of people joined the Zoom conference to listen to speakers give their thoughts on taking in

Levine as a colleague and a friend. Levine says she is ready to execute her new position to the best of her ability.

“For the last 35 years as an attorney, I have tried to make people’s lives better through the pursuit of justice. On Monday, the work of being a Family Court Judge begins. I commit myself to working hard every day in the courtroom to make people’s lives better through the pursuit of justice.”

Levine’s experience includes time served in the public defenders and attorney general’s offices.

She says she was touched to receive the support she did in the form of campaign contributions, advertisements, and others.