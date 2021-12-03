Holiday Giving Box initiative halfway to goal

BINGHAMTON, NY – An effort to help feed the hungry while utilizing locally-grown items is looking for help from the community.

The Holiday Giving Box Initiative is halfway to its goal of $7,500 with just a week left in the campaign.

The money would provide 150 healthy meals to local families in need.

It’s a partnership between Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, CHOW, Cornell Cooperative Extension and Broome-Tioga BOCES.

The initiative, which began last year, combines items from CHOW, including turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sparkling cider and a pie with potatoes, carrots, beets and squash purchased from local farmers.

Just $50 covers the cost of a meal.

If you’d like to support the effort, there’s a link to donate at Binghamton Homepage dot com.