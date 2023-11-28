BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re approaching the first Friday in December and the Downtown Arts District is preparing a plethora of holiday festivities.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham and the Broome County Arts Council held a news conference to announce all of the upcoming events starting on December 1st.

The Artisan Gallery will feature wood carvings by Peter Nosikov along with a seasonal flute and harp performance.

The Discovery Center is featuring its village of gingerbread houses that are replicas of various buildings throughout Binghamton.

The trolley tours will be up and running once again, and this year, Father Christmas will take a ride and visit all of the downtown galleries.

Artisan Gallery Manager, Connie Barnes says, “Father Christmas, he will be starting at the Phelps Mansion. So, from five till seven, he’ll be at the Phelps, talking to children, etc. Then, he’ll hop on the trolley, and he’ll come over here and stop at each of our locations and raise a little bit of Cain and then move on to the next one.”

There’s a long list of art shows taking place on the 1st, including at Roberson, Lost Dog, Just Breathe, and the Bundy Museum to name a few.

The festivities will kick-off at 6 p.m. on December 1st and will go until 9.

To see a full list of the exhibits for First Friday visit BroomeArts.org.