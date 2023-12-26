BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Governor Hochul played the role of Grinch over the weekend, dashing the hopes for a brand new Roosevelt Elementary anytime soon.

A bill that passed both chambers of the New York State Legislature this year would have allowed the Binghamton City School District to access twice the amount of allowable state construction aid up front. The district says that would have allowed it to tear down and rebuild the school in 3 years rather than 25.



Roosevelt, which was built in 1970, needs significant upgrades but because of unexposed asbestos, renovations would be extremely costly. Binghamton has estimated the total cost to rebuild would be $53 million and it was seeking $28 million in state aid over the next 4 years.



Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and State Senator Lea Webb, who both sponsored the legislation, express disappointment in Hochul’s decision and say they remain committed to creating a safe and healthy learning environment for students on the Northside. Superintendent Tonia Thompson says that despite her disappointment, the district plans to move forward with the project through a multi-phase approach to renovating the existing building.



In the Governor’s veto message, Hochul wrote that without the restriction on how often districts can receive building aid, schools would be able to construct and renovate buildings without limitation and the state would be required to reimburse the costs. She says Binghamton’s building aid reimbursement rate currently stands at 96%.

Hochul says she is committed to working with Lupardo, Webb and local stakeholders to develop a plan to address the needs of the community through the state budget process.