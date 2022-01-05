(WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced plans to reinstate New York’s alcohol-to-go option that was instituted in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York State Liquor Authority’s guidance for alcohol-to-go ended on June 24, 2021, after more than a year of being in place to help bars and restaurants that could not support indoor dining during the pandemic.

Governor Hochul called the alcohol-to-go ability a “key revenue stream during the lean times last year.”

In the previous alcohol-to-go guidance any on-premises licensee and any manufacturing licensee with on-premises retail privileges were allowed to sell for off-premises consumption any alcoholic beverages that it is able to sell for on-premises consumption under the law

“The New York State Restaurant Association is thrilled to see Governor Hochul recognizes the importance of permanently allowing alcohol to-go for our struggling restaurants and bars. These are difficult times that are not letting up. The restaurant industry is being battered once again by another wave of COVID-19, colder weather restricting dining options and widespread staffing challenges. New York State must find ways to support the industry and 78% of New Yorkers want alcohol-to-go to become permanent. Governor Hochul has listened to New Yorkers, and we will fight with her to allow alcoholic beverages with takeout and delivery.” Melissa Fleischut, President and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association

The Governor also announced plans to implement a tax credit for bars and restaurants that made COVID-19 related purchases such as outdoor heating and outdoor seating.

“So cheers New York,” exclaimed Hochul.