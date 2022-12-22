ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Governor Kathy Hochul delivered a briefing today to address concerns and the response plan for this weekend’s storm.

Hochul is advising New Yorkers to be prepared to hunker down for the weekend, as travel conditions are expected to worsen as the storm continues.

She said that the state has 2,000 plow trucks on the roads already that will be operating non-stop this weekend.

The governor said that wind gusts may be up to 70 mph, which can lead to power outages.

As a result, New York has brought in an extra 2,500 utility workers to address downed power lines and debris.

“The forecast continues to worsen, I describe this as a kitchen sink event; mother nature is going to throw everything she has at us,” said Hochul. “And that means wind, ice, snow, freezing rain, it’s going to be extraordinary. And the timeline has actually been shortened, it’s now tonight through Monday.”

Hochul announced that a statewide emergency will be in effect starting at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning.

As well as a commercial traffic ban on 1-90 from exit 56 to the Pennsylvania State line also beginning at 6 a.m.

She said that if you plan on traveling for the holidays, you should start developing a back-up plan due to cancellations and difficult traveling conditions.

“I’ve already had to adjust my family plans, said, see you next time, we need to manage this storm because it is going to hit a very peak time. A time when people do want to be on the roads and airports, and traveling to see their families, so last minute shopping better be done, road conditions are going to be horrific and you’re not going to want to be out there.”

This storm is affecting all regions of New York differently, as there are flooding concerns on the East Coast, blizzards that could result in 1 to 3 feet of snow in the west, and flash freezing across the state.

Hochul said to expect soft closures tomorrow on routes 219, 400, 290, and route 5.