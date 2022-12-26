BUFFALO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Governor Kathy Hochul described the current weather system as the blizzard of the century.

25 of New York’s 30 deaths from this storm have occurred in Erie County.

The executive Director of the county, Mark Poloncarz says that many of the deaths related to the storm were due to people suffering heart attacks while outside shoveling or blowing snow.

Hochul says that over 400 members of the National Guard have been deployed to western New York and more are on the way.

She announced in a news conference this afternoon that over 550 rescues have taken place, and the governor has called on President Joe Biden to declare the storm a disaster so federal aid may become available.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul says, “Anyone who declares victory and says it’s over, it is way too early to say this is at its completion, of, maybe the severity is downplaying now, and right now it’s not as bad as it had been over the last couple of days, but it is still a dangerous situation to be out.”

The governor says that certain parts of Erie County received 30 to 40 inches of snow overnight; the National Weather Service forecasts that lake effect snow will continue through tomorrow, including an additional 6 to 12 inches are expected off of Lake Erie in and around Buffalo, and 1 to 2 feet of snow expected for Jefferson and Northern Lewis Counties.

Mayor of Buffalo, Byron Brown says that there have also been incidents of people looting throughout the city.

He says that it is clear that the looters are not in need of food or survival, but rather are looting items that they want.