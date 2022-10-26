NICHOLS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An effort to bring a new option for high-speed internet to the Village and Town of Nichols is progressing quickly.

The Nichols ConnectALL initiative began in June and was already providing web access to homes along East and West River Road by the beginning of this month.

Southern Tier Network is doing the build-out, running open access fiber for internet service providers to utilize.

Fiber Spark from Ithaca is currently connecting homes and businesses but other providers can pay to use the open access network as well.

Tioga County Economic Development and Planning Director LeeAnn Tinney says that because Southern Tier Network is a non-profit, it can extend service to hard to reach, rural homes that wouldn’t be profitable to cable companies and other providers.

Tinney says for those who already have service, the new offering will be more affordable and more reliable.

“For a rural community, I think it’s tremendous that we’re going to be able to say, ‘Hey, you can live here and have what you need to be able to work remotely,” says Tinney. “The impact to rural communities I think is going to be tremendous.”

Tinney says providing competition will help to drive costs lower for customers.

The Nichols Fire Station is hosting the network’s equipment and acting as a hub.

There will be a public information meeting about the project at the Fire Hall on November 10th at 7 p.m.

To sign up for updates on the project and express interest in getting connected, go to nicholsfiber.com.