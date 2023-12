OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Hickories Park in Owego has reopened after being closed due to flood impacts for more than a week.

The Town of Owego, which operates the park, shut it down on Monday December 18th because of rising water from the neighboring Susquehanna River.

Town Supervisor Don Castellucci, Jr. announced its reopening on Tuesday December 26th.