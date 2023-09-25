HALLSTEAD, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – If you’re a fan of a good scare, there are several haunted attractions in our area, one of which added a new section this year called the Swamp of Sorrow.

Hellstead Manor in Hallstead, Pennsylvania is a real house built in 1851 that was adapted into a haunted attraction. Hellstead kicked off the spooky season this past weekend and will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m. through October 28.

Customers walk through the original rooms of the house before transitioning outside into the wretched woods, the cannabillies encampment, and the newest edition, the swamp of sorrows.

The owner, Eric Lusk says that the house itself has a creepy history, so you never really know what’s fact or fiction.

“That’s our one goal, is to scare people. We’re not here trying to give you movie themes. There’s no Freddys or Jasons, or any of that, crawling around in the woods. It’s all our own stuff. I think, to me, there’s a little more integrity to the haunt that way,” said Lusk.

Lusk says that there are around 100 actors throughout the experience that will interact with you. He says it generally takes 45 minutes to an hour to complete the full loop.

Tickets are $38 per person, and can be purchased at the door, or online at hellsteadmanor.com